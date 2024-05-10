MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Announces Earnings Results

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

MRC Global Trading Up 8.8 %

MRC stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. MRC Global has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRC shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

