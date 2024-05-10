M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.72.

Read Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.