Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY)'s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49. 162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Nabtesco Stock Up 6.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

