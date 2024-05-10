National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.60 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,761 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock valued at $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $107.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average is $98.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. UBS Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

