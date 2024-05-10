National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.78. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.69.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

