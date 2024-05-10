National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 690.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after buying an additional 471,683 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Premier by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Premier by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.55 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

