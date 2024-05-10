National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $182.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.10. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

