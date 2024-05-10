Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Financial Analysis

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Natura &Co’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $1.32 billion 2.93 $152.65 million $4.75 25.39 Natura &Co $5.36 billion 0.87 $595.64 million N/A N/A

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than Inter Parfums.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Inter Parfums pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Inter Parfums pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Inter Parfums has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Inter Parfums is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

55.6% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 11.59% 17.62% 11.11% Natura &Co 11.13% -3.74% -1.78%

Risk & Volatility

Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inter Parfums and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 0 3 0 3.00 Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums presently has a consensus target price of $178.67, indicating a potential upside of 48.16%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Natura &Co.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Natura &Co on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Natura &Co

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

