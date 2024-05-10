Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.080-1.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NGVC opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
