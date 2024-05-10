Ned L. Sherwood Buys 6,524 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 6,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $18,201.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,714,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

BRN stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.15.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRN shares. TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

