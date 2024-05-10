Ned L. Sherwood Buys 6,524 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 6,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $18,201.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,714,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,361.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Barnwell Industries Trading Down 3.4 %
BRN stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barnwell Industries
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.