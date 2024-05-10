Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price target on Neste Oyj from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3261 dividend. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

