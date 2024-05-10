NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $126.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.55. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.79 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 79.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 55,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 10.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

