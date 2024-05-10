New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,157.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 392,434 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.0% in the third quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 119,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,652 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,574,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 91,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,828,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.32%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

