Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF)'s stock price was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 104,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 89,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Newcore Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

Newcore Gold Company Profile

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana, as well as holds seven prospecting licenses. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

