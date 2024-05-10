Northland Capmk Weighs in on BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BWAY opened at $5.45 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 million, a PE ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BrainsWay by 6.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 324,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

