Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.87. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.