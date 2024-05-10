Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.