Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.64.
Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Occidental Petroleum
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.