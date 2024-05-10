Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oscar Health stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

