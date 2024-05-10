Ovintiv Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OVV. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$59.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV stock opened at C$69.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.39. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$43.23 and a twelve month high of C$76.63.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.61 by C$0.59. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

