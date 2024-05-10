Paul Mcnab Sells 3,401 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $24,963.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,539 shares in the company, valued at $400,316.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

