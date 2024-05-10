Pfizer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,246,831 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 584% compared to the average daily volume of 182,174 call options.

PFE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.66 billion, a PE ratio of -469.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

