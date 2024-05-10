Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Premier traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 605580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

