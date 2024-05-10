Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.610-1.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Progyny also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.68 to $0.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.11.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.59. Progyny has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $219,873.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $240,452.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,459,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

