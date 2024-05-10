Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) versus SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Analysis

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and SurgePays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 144.50%. Given SurgePays’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A SurgePays 15.03% 104.66% 49.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SurgePays $137.14 million 0.58 $20.62 million $1.39 2.94

SurgePays has higher revenue and earnings than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Summary

SurgePays beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform. It also offers Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; and telecommunication and IT consulting services. In addition, the company engages in leasing of equipment; communication equipment; manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

