Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Issued By Zacks Research

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $205.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Amarillo National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.