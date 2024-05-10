Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Issued By B. Riley

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ClearPoint Neuro’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Performance

ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market cap of $165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.80. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 92.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearPoint Neuro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23,048.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 424,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.08% of the company’s stock.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

