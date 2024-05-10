Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COGT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.92 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 317,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 212,687 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 204.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 397,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

