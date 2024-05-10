Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

COGT opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $757.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,854,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after buying an additional 4,248,521 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 82,968 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,995,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after buying an additional 493,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 651,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

