Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $354.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $256,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 16.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,449,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

