Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Issued By Desjardins

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of goeasy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Get goeasy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.80.

goeasy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of goeasy stock opened at C$179.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$100.03 and a 1 year high of C$192.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.75.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

Insider Activity

In other goeasy news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.