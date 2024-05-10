Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Issued By Barrington Research

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCMI. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $443.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

