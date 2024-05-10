Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Issued By Zacks Research

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.97. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.94 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.73.
PulteGroup Stock Up 1.1 %
PulteGroup stock opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.08. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
