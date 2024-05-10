Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rapid7, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Rapid7 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Rapid7’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

View Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.