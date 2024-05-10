Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

View Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $106,707.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,136 shares in the company, valued at $183,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,935 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,424. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.