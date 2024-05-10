Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.93) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.91). The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.72) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZNTL opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $889.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,102 shares of company stock worth $85,207 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

