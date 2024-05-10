Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for AbCellera Biologics Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 384.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

