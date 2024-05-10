Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.50. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Airbnb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 30.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Airbnb by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 533,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total value of $1,441,564.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

