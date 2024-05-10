Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 107.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 398,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

