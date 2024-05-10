Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Lifted by Analyst

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $330.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

