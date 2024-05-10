Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered by B. Riley

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

American Public Education stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $330.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in American Public Education by 34.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 169,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

