Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Boosted by William Blair

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Astrana Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Astrana Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astrana Health’s FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Astrana Health’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $39.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

