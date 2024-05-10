Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRAFree Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.4 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $7,344,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.