Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.94 million.

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $36.78 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 831,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,559,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $7,344,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 40,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

