Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. Boosted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cipher Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.
Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,733,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 765,238 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,901,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 358,897 shares in the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
