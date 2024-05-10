Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Cut by Desjardins (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Desjardins reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

