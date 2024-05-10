Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Reduced by Analyst

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

NYSE:DIN opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.15. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $69.05. The company has a market capitalization of $665.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,917 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $2,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 32.74%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

