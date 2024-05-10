Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Boosted by Analyst

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for goeasy in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $16.66 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.46 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities upped their price target on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.80.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$179.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$154.75. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$100.03 and a 52-week high of C$192.08.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.21% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total value of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

