Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.6 %

LUN opened at C$15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.59. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

See Also

