Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

NOVT stock opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.45. Novanta has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

