Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%.
Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group
In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
