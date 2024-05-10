Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Omnicom Group Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Omnicom Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

