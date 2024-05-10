Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Decreased by Analyst

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Shares of PEP opened at $178.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

